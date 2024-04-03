Strict vigil to be maintained along Indo-Myanmar border during polls: CEO

ITANAGAR, 2 Apr: Security forces will maintain a strict vigil along the India-Myanmar international boundary to prevent any attempt by antisocial elements from across the border to disrupt the poll process in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior election official said on Monday.

The state will go to simultaneous polls for two Lok Sabha and 60 assembly constituencies in the first phase on 19 April.

“We will not seal the international border but maintain strict vigil, so that antisocial elements do not sneak into Indian territory. We have directed the forces deployed along the border to conduct round-the-clock patrolling,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said at a press conference here.

He said that strict monitoring of the interstate borders with Nagaland and Assam would also be ensured.

“Our chief secretary and director general of police have convened several rounds of talks with their counterparts in Assam and Nagaland and resolved certain issues that cropped up during the 2019 elections,” Sain said.

He added that the chief secretary on Wednesday convened a review meeting with his Assam counterpart and discussed border issues.

The CEO appealed to the people who have not yet deposited their firearms to deposit those within four days or face strict action.

All the 37 interstate entry points are under constant vigil, he added.

“We have announced 19 April as a ‘dry day’ and also as a public holiday,” Sain added.

A total of 8,92,694 voters, including 4,54,256 women, will decide the fate of 133 assembly candidates along with 14 Lok Sabha nominees in the state.

There will be a total of 2,226 polling stations in the state, out of which 228 can be reached only by foot.

A total of 588 booths have been identified as critical and 443 as vulnerable, the CEO added.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls will be held on 2 June, while votes polled for Lok Sabha will be counted on 4 June. (PTI)