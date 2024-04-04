APIC slaps fine on DDSE

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has slapped a penalty of Rs. 25000 on PIO-cum-Lower Subansiri DDSE Pokter Rime for ‘gross violation’ of provisions of the RTI Act 2005.

In a press release, the APIC stated that the PIO has failed to provide information as sought by an appellant.

“The official has also failed to reply to the show cause notice served to him by the Commission,” the release said.

The PIO has been directed to deposit the penalty amount before 30 April. The official has also been directed to produce the proof of depositing the amount through treasury challan on the next date of hearing fixed on 28 May.

The Commission has further directed the official to furnish document or justifiable reasons to the appellant within 25 days from the date of issue of the order, failing which additional action shall be initiated under Section 20(2) of the Act.