Everester Tekseng selected as election icon in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG, 3 Apr: Everester Kishon Tekseng has been selected as Upper Siang district election icon while, winner of season 3 of the Upper Siang Idol- 2024, Lovely Patuk and runner-up Ogul Langkam have been selected as Tuting-Yingkiong constituency and Geku-Mariyang constituency icons respectively. They have been assigned the duty of carrying out activities under Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in the district.

While felicitating the election icons at his chamber on Wednesday, Upper Siang deputy commissioner -cum-district election officer Hage Lailang highlighted the role and responsibilities of election icons in carrying out SVEEP programme.

He advised them to spread voter’s awareness and encourage greater participation of new voters in the election process.

SVEEP nodal officer Beru Dulom also explained the objective of selecting icons for SVEEP activities and their responsibilities. (DIPRO)