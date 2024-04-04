KVK Yachuli organizes training-cum-input distribution prog

YACHULI, 3 Apr: A training-cum-input distribution programme under NEH component, sponsored by ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research, Karnal (Haryana) was conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Yachuli at its campus on Wednesday.

“The programme was conducted with the basic objective to improve the livelihood of the farmers as well as make them self reliant,” subject matter specialist (agri. extension) Hage Manty said.

Seeds of French bean, tomato, cabbage, eggplant and carrot along with neem oil and vermicompost were distributed among the farmers of Keyi Panyor district.

Fifty farmers attended the programme.