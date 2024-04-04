Tadu Lunia crowned Miss Arunachal 2024

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Tadu Lunia was crowned Miss Arunachal 2024 in the grand finale at DK Convention Hall here on Tuesday evening.

Along with her, Taba Anya of Papum Pare became the first runner-up while, Adam Wangsu of Longding was crowned the second runner-up, Miss Arunachal organization managing director Tai Roket said.

Twenty-two-year-old Lunia hails from Lower Subansiri district.

The beauty with brains, who is aspiring to become a lecturer, holds a degree in sociology. She went to Blue Pine Residential School, Hapoli till class 10 and NPS International Guwahati till class 12. Lunia did her graduation from CMR University.

She likes dancing, singing and acting.

“My outlook on life is to learn and grow every single day and make a life for myself that I could look back with pride and nostalgia,” Lunia said, after winning the title.

She is the daughter of Tadu Tani and Tage Rilung.

First runner-up Anya, who is a freelance script writer, translator, holds a master’s degree in Hindi.

Born in 1997, she is the daughter of Taba Katu and Techi Jani.

Her hobbies are reading books, writing, dancing and cooking.

Second runner-up Wangsu is pursuing a degree in Botany at St. Edmund’s College in Shillong, Meghalaya.

She loves traveling and listening to music.

“Being a title holder now I’m considering how to leverage the win for future opportunities so that I could engage with people in meaningful ways whether it’s through outreach programs, events or social media interactions and most importantly to stay humble and grounded despite my success as humility is an admirable trait in any title holder,” 18-year-old Wangsu, who aspires to be a forest officer, said.

The Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) extended its heartfelt congratulations to Lunia for winning the Miss Arunachal 2024 title.

“Lunia’s victory in last night’s grand finale was nothing short of spectacular. Her grace, confidence, and impeccable fashion sense wowed the audience, but it was her intelligence, presence of mind, and spontaneity that truly set her apart,” AWAZ spokesperson Tage Rita Takhe said in a congratulatory message.

“Lunia embodies the qualities of global beauty icons and we have no doubt that she will continue to shine brightly on various platforms, representing our community and state with pride and dignity.”

“May she continue to inspire us all with her grace, intelligence and confidence,” the message read.