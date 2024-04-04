Police hint at black magic link to Ziro tourist deaths

Staff Reporter

ZIRO, 3 Apr: The Ziro police on Wednesday hinted that the triple death case in a hotel at Ziro on Tuesday might be linked with black magic and occult activities. However, they stated that it is subject to verification.

In a press briefing held at Ziro, Lower Subansiri superintendent of police Keni Bagra informed that a suicide note was found in the room where the three persons were found lying dead. The said note says, “We are very happy and we know where we are going,” SP Bagra added.

He further divulged that in the suicide note, a contact number was given on which SP had contacted.

“When I called the number, a man picked up. I told him, I found your number from a note beside three dead bodies, the man started crying, saying one of them must be my daughter’s body and the male body must be my son-in-law,” the SP said.

According to the deceased woman’s father, his daughter and son-in-law were into paranormal and occult activities. However, SP Bagra said “it is subject to verification.”

SP added that all the evidence were collected from the place of occurrence with the help of forensic expert, and after consultation with the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, bodies were brought to TRIHMS for post-mortem.

“Because it is a suspicious death case, we have registered a case under 174 CrPC, and as soon as IO started the investigation, we got a link that a missing report of one of the dead persons was already registered at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.”

“All bodies have a minimum struggle point except the tea table glass was broken; otherwise, all dead bodies were lying without any sign of struggle. Whatever prima facie evidence collected, it suggested a suicidal case,” said SP Ziro.

“Injury marks at the right wrists of two women had deep cuts and the husband had a left-hand wrist cut. CCTV footages were analyzed thoroughly; there is no suspicious movement seen in the CCTV footage,” he added.

SP Ziro further stated that Ziro police are investigating from all possible angles especially, whether the deceased had contact with anyone at Ziro and why they chose Ziro for suicide.

We are in contact with Thiruvananthapuram police; one of the senior officers is also coming to Ziro for further investigation, SP said.

He informed that Ziro police had constituted a Special Investigation Team comprised of five officers, including OC and IO, which is being supervised by DSP to investigate the sensational death case.