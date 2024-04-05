Army establishes facilities in border village

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 4 Apr: The Indian Army has established a primary health centre (PHC), a badminton-cum-yoga hall, a futsal court, a volleyball court, and a gymnasium in remote Taksing village in Upper Subansiri district, under its Operation Sadbhavna.

These state-of-the-art facilities were built with an estimated cost of Rs 1.6 crore. The projects, which were put in place in collaboration with Guwahati (Assam)-based Olympic Infratech, have given a major boost to the infrastructure development in the region, augmenting the vibrant village programme and promoting sports, fitness, and tourism.

Friendly inter-village volleyball and futsal tournaments for both men and women were organised as part of the inaugural programme.

“Infrastructure development in border areas is of prime concern, and numerous projects are in the pipeline,” the Army said, adding that “the Indian Army is committed to nation-building and harnessing talent at grassroots level.”