Drug peddlers arrested in ICR,  contraband seized

NIRJULI, 4 Apr: The Nirjuli police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler from here and seized suspected heroin from his possession.

The drug dealer, identified as Foizul Islam (24), a resident of Laluk (Assam), was arrested by a team comprising Nirjuli Police Station OC Inspector TM Nekam, SI Vivek Lingi, Head Constable Taku Taping and Constable Rohit Dada, under the supervision of the SP and the SDPO of the

Naharlagun police station, under ‘Operation Dawn’, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said informed in a release.

A soap case containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.77 gms, besides a syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile phone were seized from Islam’s possession.

“A criminal case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station here,” the SP said.

The Itanagar police arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Tarh Cheri and Nurul Haque, on 2 and 3 April, respectively.

Based on information received from a reliable source on 2 April that Cheri was going to sell suspected heroin in Abo Tani Colony, a police team, comprising SDPO Khiksi Yangfo, SIs RK Jha and Padam Padi, Constables T Nabam Chakam and Tayo Bodo, and Lady Constable Tanyang Asha, Cheri was arrested from Abo Tani Colony.

Upon searching his belongings, including a fanny pack and a black polythene bag, 14 plastic vials filled with suspected heroin weighing 25.55 grams were seized in the presence of independent witnesses, the police informed in a release.

On being interrogated, Cheri disclosed that he had procured five packets of heroin from Haque, a resident of Assam.

Following this, “the police team, along with independent witnesses, rushed to Cheri’s house, conducted a search, and seized 103 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 177.37 grams, wrapped in a black polythene bag,” the release said.

A case was registered in this regard.

“On the next day, it was learnt that Nurul Haque was coming to Itanagar in a Wagon R car (AS-07L-8743) to deliver drugs in Itanagar. Accordingly, an ambush party, comprising Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SIs Inya Tato and Padam Padi, and Constables Nabam Chakum, Sandeep Yadav, Tayo Bodo and PT Bapu, led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, intercepted the car at Pehelwan Point, 6 Kilo, Itanagar, at around 3:30 pm,” the release stated.

“Upon searching, a black polythene bag was recovered from the left back pocket of his pants, which consisted of 148 vials (216 gms weighed with the vials) of suspected heroin, which was seized on the spot,” it said, adding that another black polythene bag was seized from the car’s dashboard, containing 137 vials (200 grams weighed with vials) of suspected heroin.”

The release informed that the car was seized, and that Haque revealed that he used to procure heroin from Silonibari in Lakhimpur district of Assam and distributed it in the Itanagar Capital Region.

“He had been running this drugs supply racket for the past two years,” the release added.

“After completion of legal formalities, a case has been registered against alleged accused Nurul Haque,” it said.