AWAZ congratulates Mrs India title winner Koj Baya Eshi

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The Apatani Women’s Association Ziro (AWAZ) congratulated Koj Baya Eshi of Arunachal Pradesh for winning the Mrs India-2024 title.

The grand finale was held at Gurugram, Haryana, on 30 March.

“Congratulations, Koj Baya! Your accomplishment is not just yours, but an inspiration to all married women and girls. May your reign as Mrs India empower countless others to chase their dreams with unwavering passion and remind the world of the remarkable spirit of Apatani women,” the association said in a congratulatory message.

“Her journey to the Mrs India crown is a testament to her unwavering spirit, dedication, and the strength that runs deep within our community. We have always admired Koj Baya’s grace and unwavering strength. To see her achieve such a remarkable feat on the national stage fills our hearts with immense joy and pride,” the message read.

The beauty contest was organised by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd.