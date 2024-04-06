GO takes stock of poll preparations in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 5 Apr: Election general observer (GO) Dilip Routray on Thursday expressed hope that the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in East Siang district would be transparent and peaceful.

Commending District Election Officer Tayi Taggu’s hard work, Routray said that “election preparations in all three assembly constituencies and the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency in the district are appreciable.”

The GO informed that he is closely monitoring all developments, and that the election officers concerned are updating him on a regular basis.

Sharing his contact number, Routray assured that “any election-related issue will be taken very seriously, and I will always be available to attend calls from the common public and political parties’ grievances to address promptly.”

Taggu apprised the GO of the poll preparedness, and said that the district is all set to conduct the elections. (DIPRO)