Postal ballots casting in Likabali from 11 Apr

LIKABALI, 5 Apr: Casting of postal ballots by election duty functionaries of Likabali for both the assembly and the parliamentary elections will be held from 11 to 13 April at the Govt Secondary School here in Lower Subansiri district.

Likabali assembly constituency returning officer (RO) Mokar Riba informed that the voters of other constituencies who are engaged in election duty and had applied for postal ballot “can exercise their franchise on 11 April, and the voters from the home constituency of Likabali who are engaged in election duty can exercise their franchise on 12 and 13 April from 9 am to 5 pm.”

The voters have been asked to bring their EPIC/voter ID or any other identity proof document and produce it before the RO for casting their votes. (DIPRO)