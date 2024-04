PASIGHAT, 5 Apr: A ‘plantation-cum-beautification drive’, sponsored by the Hillarian Group, comprising senior elite members of the society, was conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru College’s (JNC) upper campus here in East Siang district on Friday.

During the drive, saplings of around 40 oriental plants and fruits were planted at the upper campus.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang and Hillarian Group chairman B Jamoh were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)