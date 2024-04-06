15-day course in elementary maths underway

PASIGHAT, 5 Apr: A 15-day crash course in elementary mathematics for competitive examinations began at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

An initiative of JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang, the course is aimed at training the students for any competitive examination during their stay at the college, in addition to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“It is also a remedial course targetted especially for the social science students of all semesters of undergraduate as well as postgraduate students of JNC,” the college informed.

Altogether 85 students, 12 of them postgraduate students, are taking part in the crash course.

The programme is being organised by the ‘coordinator of coaching for entry into services cell’ Dr Romeo Dupak, and has trained graduate teacher (maths) of GUPS Ngopok Amrit Kr Verma as the resource person, it said.

Further, the postgraduate Hindi department of JNC organised a state-level lecture series titled ‘Mahakavi Tulsidas and Premchand Aur Kisan Jeevan’ on the same day.

RGU Hindi HoD Dr Onek Lego and its Associate Professor Dr Arun Kumar Pandey were the resource persons of the programme.