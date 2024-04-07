EVM, VVPAT commissioning begins in L/Siang

LIKABALI, 6 Apr: The three-day process of commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) and VVPATs, which are to be used in the upcoming simultaneous elections, began in the auditorium hall of the Govt Higher Secondary School here in Lower Siang district on Saturday.

It is being undertaken as per the laid down norms and as per the direction of the state chief electoral officer, in the presence of the district election officer (DEO), returning officers, the election agents of the candidates, and general observer (GO) Supreet Singh Gulati.

The commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs for Likabali assembly constituency was completed on Saturday, and the commissioning work for Nari-Koyu assembly constituency shall be taken up on 7 April.

The process of commissioning shall conclude on 8 April with the commissioning of the EVMs and VVPATs of the assembly segments of both Arunachal West and Arunachal East parliamentary constituencies.

Meanwhile, the DEO/RO in a meeting with the sector and administrative officers took stock of the law and order scenario, and also discussed “the movement and retrieval plans” of the polling teams for conducting the elections.

The GO presented a brief on “the practical approach the sector officers have to adopt during the day of polling to arrest any probable procedural lapses while conducting polls.”

He advised the officers to “go through the election manuals, so that you can acquire fair knowledge to extend timely guidance to the polling personnel at the polling stations on the day of the polls.” (DIPRO)