GO treks to remote polling stations

ANINI, 6 Apr: In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment, the general observer (GO) for Anini assembly constituency, HN Gopala Krishna, trekked to polling stations located in remote villages of Dibang Valley district to ensure inclusivity and integrity of the electoral process.

Accompanied by a team of officials, the GO traversed challenging terrain to reach polling stations nestled in far-flung areas to obtain firsthand understanding of the unique challenges faced by the voters and election officials in these areas.

The observer interacted with the villagers, and reaffirmed “the importance of addressing the specific needs of remote communities to uphold the principles of democracy and commitment to ensure that every eligible citizen’s right to vote is upheld.”

Till date, the GO has visited 19 polling stations in Anini-Mipi and Anelih circles, out of 43 polling stations in the district. (DIPRO)