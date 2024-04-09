DBC students visit IOCL’s Doimukh depot

JOLLANG, 8 Apr: The social work department students of Don Bosco College (DBC) here were taken on an orientation visit to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOCL) depot in Doimukh on Monday, under the guidance of DBC social work assistant professor Telesphore Topno.

During the visit, which was aimed at exposing the students to the workings of the corporation and its community engagement initiatives, IOCL chief manager Mudang Tacho apprised the students of the organization’s mission, objectives and the role it plays in Arunachal.

The students were then taken on a campus tour to help them understand firsthand the functions and operations of the OICL, such as exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

They were also apprised of the IOCL’s community outreach programmes.

“The orientation visit was a valuable learning experience for the students. It provided them with practical exposure to corporate social responsibility initiatives and deepened their understanding of the complex dynamics between corporations and communities,” the college informed in a release.