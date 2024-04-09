Mein wraps up campaigning in TCL dists

LONGDING, 8 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who has been elected unopposed from the Chowkham assembly constituency in Lohit district, concluded his three-day election campaign in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts in the district headquarters here on Sunday.

Mein started his campaign from Jairampur on 5 April, in support of BJP candidate Izmir Tikhak from Nampong assembly constituency (AC), which was followed by a party rally in Changlang district HQ in support of Tesam Pongte and Hamjong Tangha for Changlang North and Changlang South AC, respectively.

During his speeches, Mein highlighted the changes

brought about in the TCL region by the BJP government, such as improving the Changlang-Khonsa-Longding-Kanubari road under the Trans-Arunachal Highway project, and said that “bringing road connectivity to Vijaynagar circle is one of the major achievements in the region, fulfilling last-mile connectivity.”

Besides enumerating the successful implementation of various infrastructure development projects in the three districts, he said that “TCL region has been brought under tourism circuit of India by the BJP government,” adding that the Namdhapa Butterfly Festival and the Pangsau Pass Festival have been initiated to attract tourists to the region.

He also highlighted the advancement in the telecommunication sector through installation of mobile towers and upgrading of network to 5G connectivity.

The DCM addressed two public rallies in Tirap hqtrs. Khonsa, where he said that the holistic development brought about by the BJP government “is evident through developmental initiatives such as the vibrant village programme in the Indo-Tibetan border villages of Arunachal, to be extended to the Indo-Myanmar border villages in the TCL region.”

Mein also dwelt on the nitty-gritty of “strengthening of financial achievements” by the state government.

“Arunachal has also witnessed a 213 percent surge in the installed hydropower capacity and signing of agreements with central PSUs for kick-starting of 13 stalled hydropower projects worth around 12,500 MW and the groundbreaking ceremony of the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which coincided with the inauguration of the Sela tunnel in March this year,” he said.

During the rally here, which was also attended by BJP candidates Tanpho Wangnaw, Honchun Ngandam and Gabriel Denwang Wangsu for Longding-Pumao, Pongchau-Wakka and Kanubari AC, respectively, Mein said, “We have resolved the decades-old water scarcity in the district headquarters and connected every household with functional tap water through JJM, with additional funding from the state government.”

“Under the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the BJP government has unearthed the rich history and recognized the Wancho warriors who fought the British during the colonial rule and recorded their names in the list of unsung heroes and the tribal freedom fighters. Now war memorials are being built, commemorating the 1875 Anglo-Wancho war at Ninu,” he said and appealed to the people to “wholeheartedly support the BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls to carry forward the developmental pace in the state.”

Among notable BJP leaders who accompanied Mein during the rallies were Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, eastern parliamentary candidate Tapir Gao, Namsang AC candidate Wangki Lowang, Borduria-Bogapani AC candidate Wanglin Lowangdong and Pongchau-Wakka AC candidate Honchun Ngandam.