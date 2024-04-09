PM rattled, resorting to ‘cliched Hindu-Muslim script’: Cong

NEW DELHI, 8 Apr: The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Muslim League imprint’ remarks on the party’s manifesto, saying that he is scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls and has again resorted to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that with the BJP’s electoral situation worsening day by day, “the RSS has started remembering its old friend – Muslim League.”

The opposition party’s reaction came a day after Modi launched an attack on the Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League and utterances of its leaders showed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The political and ideological ancestors of Modi and Shah supported the British and the Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom movement. Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the ‘Congress Nyay Patra’ which was prepared with the contributions of common Indians.”

The ancestors of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah opposed the 1942 ‘Quit India’ movement that was called by Mahatma Gandhi and led by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he said.

“Everyone knows that your ancestors formed their government in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940s along with the Muslim League. Didn’t Syama Prasad Mookerjee write to the then British governor about how the ‘Quit India’ movement of 1942 by the country and Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he was ready to support the British?” the Congress president said.

“Today Modi-Shah and their nominated president are spreading false rumours about the Congress manifesto. Modi ji’s speeches smack of RSS agenda. With the BJP’s electoral situation worsening day by day so much, the RSS has started remembering its old friend – Muslim League!” Kharge said.

He asserted there is only one truth that the Congress’ Nyay Patra reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India.

Their combined strength will put an end to Prime Minister Modi’s 10 years of injustice, Kharge added.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the BJP is consistently losing ground, which is why “the PM’s love for Muslim League has resurfaced.”

She said that the Congress manifesto is being widely discussed and is a blueprint for the future of the country. (PTI)