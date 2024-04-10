Govt schemes now accessible to all irrespective of caste or religion: CM Adityanath

Hapur/Rampur (UP), 9 Apr: Attacking opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the government schemes are now accessible to all citizens based on need, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

The chief minister, who addressed elections rallies in Rampur and Hapur, also alleged that earlier cow smugglers held sway, often with “tacit support” of the previous administration.

Seeking votes for sitting MP and BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi from Rampur, the chief minister said there was a change now from caste-based politics.

“Under the ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’ motto, development is prioritised for all without favouritism. The Modi government aims to bring smiles to every face through its inclusive policies,” he said.

In Hapur, he sought support for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amroha Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

“Cattle theft was rampant, with little to no police intervention. Earlier, cow smugglers held sway, often with tacit support of the previous administration,” he said, attacking the previous governments.

“However, under the current governance, all citizens, including farmers, traders, and women, feel secure. Notably, the state has seen a decline in riots and curfews, with celebrations such as the Kanwar Yatra now proceeding smoothly,” he said.

Criminal elements who were once shielded now face accountability, symbolised by their surrender in public, he said, attributing these “improvements” to the voters’ “wise choice”.

The CM also said that the people of Amroha had endured hardships due to a “minor error” in the last election, apparently referring to the BJP’s defeat.

He claimed the winning candidate Danish Ali refused to say “Bharat Mata” in the Parliament.

Adityanath took a jibe at the SP over a 2014 incident when police were reportedly deployed to track the missing buffaloes of SP leader Azam Khan.

He urged voters to re-elect Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur, citing his “track record of service” to the constituency.

Polling in Rampur is scheduled in the first phase on April 19, while the polling in Amroha will take place in the second phase on April 26. (PTI)