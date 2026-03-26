HAMIRPUR (HP), 25 Mar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to all states to reserve 20 per cent jobs for Agniveers for their rehabilitation after they complete their four-year term in 2027, an official said on Wednesday.

The letter is addressed to the chief ministers, said Sainik Welfare Department director Brigadier Madan Sheel Sharma (Retd).

Following the receipt of the letter, the Himachal Pradesh Sainik Welfare Department sent a report to the state government to consider the proposal.

The ministry called for a 20 per cent reservation in positions such as forest guards, mining guards, police constables, firemen, mounted police, jail wardens, Special Police Officers and the state disaster response force.

Haryana has become the first state to implement reservations for Agniveers in uniformed services, such as police, mining guards, jail wardens, special police officers, and Group C positions.

Uttarakhand has also announced reservations for the Agniveers in police and other uniformed services. (PTI)