CHENNAI, 8 Apr: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here in Tamil Nadu celebrated its University Day on Tuesday.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank, Binod Kumar, in his address, encouraged students to prepare themselves for a rapidly changing world.

He stressed the importance of continuous effort and adaptability to overcome challenges and seize opportunities. He also highlighted the need for innovation with a focus on improving the end-user experience.

Emphasizing the role of knowledge and character, Kumar said that knowledge is one thing which will help you in shaping yourself. Knowledge can take you up to a stage, beyond that, it is your characteristics which will shape you,” he noted.

Alumnus of VIT Chennai, Major Vaibhav Chaurasia urged students to draw inspiration from their surroundings and focus on positive influences. He urged them to remain resilient, maintain self-belief. “Never give up, never have a doubt in yourself. Things will not work out and things will go wrong, but you have to keep working hard and always do things right,” he added.

In his presidential address, Founder and Chancellor of VIT Dr. G. Viswanathan underscored the transformative power of education. He stated that education uplifts not only individuals and families but also society, the state, and the nation as a whole.

He emphasized that achieving the vision of a developed nation depends on universal access to quality education and economic growth driven by knowledge.

Medals and certificates were distributed to meritorious and outstanding students in recognition of their academic and overall excellence during the celebration.

VIT’s Vice President Dr. G. V. Selvam, VIT’s Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Thyagarajan, Director Prof. K. Sathiyanarayanan and Additional Registrar Prof. P.K.Manoharan were also present in the function.