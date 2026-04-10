BENGALURU, 9 Apr: Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), a leading private multidisciplinary university in Karnataka recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NVIDIA to build India’s first AI-first factory.

The initiative will leverage NVIDIA’s next-generation AI supercomputing platform, Blackwell, designed for large-scale model training and inference, enabling AI-driven innovation in education and multidisciplinary research, and supporting the development of sovereign AI capabilities from India to the world, said a press release.

With DSU’s investment exceeding Rs.175 crore, the AI-first factory is intended for production-grade AI computing in an academic setting, which means there is alignment between academic research and education and production-grade AI development environments for students, researchers and enterprises, the release said.

Accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC and supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry partnerships, and a vibrant research ecosystem, DSU provides a dynamic environment for students to excel academically and professionally, the release added.