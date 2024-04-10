NPP workers seize Rs.1 Cr in Basar

Staff Reporter

BASAR, 9 Apr: In what could be termed as voters’ vigilantism, National People’s Party (NPP) supporters on Monday allegedly seized Rs. 1 crore in cash from a Goan Burah’s car and handed it over to the police.

Sources in Basar informed that NPP supporters intercepted a Mahindra White Bolero bearing registration number AR 25-0109 around 6.30 PM and recovered Rs. 1 crore in cash from the car.

The Gaon Burah was identified as Tomo Bam. The NPP supporters claimed that the money belonged to BJP supporter Margo Bam.

The NPP supporters claimed that they provided information about the movement of cash to the Superintendent of Police. However, they intercepted it before the police could do so. “We received information that a white Bolero AR 25-0109 was transporting Rs. 1 crore from the bank. We intercepted the said vehicle and seized Rs. 1 crore from Gaon Burah Tomo Bam and handed it over to the police,” said Toli Basar, who appeared in the circulating video.

“Money culture nei chalega. We need to save Lepa Rada from the money culture,” Basar added.

Meanwhile, Margo Bam lodged an FIR with Basar Police Station against NPP candidate Gokar Basar, Toli Basar and Mimar Riba, claiming that amount of Rs. 1 crore was snatched from him at gunpoint. Bam also claimed he withdrew the same using 10 leaflets of SBI cheques and entrusted Goan Burah Tomo Bam to collect the amount.

NPP candidate Gokar Basar and his supporters have reportedly filed a counter FIR against Margo Bam and Tomo Bam.

Confirming the incident, the district electoral officer Atul Tayeng informed that the amount was seized and reported to the income tax department. It was further reported that after seizing the amount, the NPP supporters informed their legal counsel advocate Mimar Basar, who contacted BJP candidate supporter advocate Kargo Bam. Advocate Basar claimed there was a verbal agreement between both of them to settle the case mutually.

“We were supposed to draft a written agreement to keep the amount in safe custody of us till the polling of votes on the 19th; thereafter, agreed to hand over the same to Margo Bam on the 20th in the morning,” claimed advocate Mimar Basar.

However, BJP supporter advocate Kargo Bam denied that there was any verbal agreement between him and advocate Basar.