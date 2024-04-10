RGU profs. present paper on monastic education

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Two professors of Rajiv Gandhi University’s education department presented a paper on “Monastic Education in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh” at University of Oxford.

Prof. Kesang Degi, who co-authored the paper with Prof. Boa Reena Tok, said that the paper was presented at the 7th International Conference on Modern Research in Education, Teaching and Learning held in University of Oxford, from 27th to 29 March.

The conference was organized by ACAVENT, a Lithuania based organization known for organizing scientific conferences and workshops worldwide.