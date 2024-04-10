Pay heed to issues that impact general public: Forum appeals contesting candidates

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 9 Apr: All the political parties in the fray for Tawang constituency have been implored to place their election manifestos before the public, and the public have been urged to make judicious choice to overcome issues and challenges, Monyul Forum- a group of youths have made the appeal in a letter on social media.

The members of the Forum stated that they are also trying to meet both BJP and the independent candidates personally regarding various issues but are awaiting a formal appointment.

Jointly signed by members Rinchen Sange, advocate Tsering Nima, Tenzin Dondup, Lobsang Raptan and Dorjee Wangchu, the Forum, in its letter stated that “candidate of any political party or independent lures voter with temporary and trivial promises which cannot be fulfilled once the election is over, voters are also wooed by offering drinks and money.”

“We have many issues of great significance, but they are neglected and are not raised before the contesting candidates during election,” the Forum added.

The Forum urged the aspiring candidates to pay heed to issues that really impact general public and come up with their manifestos so that people can vote based on the works and contributions of candidates rather than going blindly in election and exchange their votes for some money.

It further suggested the candidates and political parties to include a few issues in their election manifestos which are, renaming Tawang district as Mon Tawang in order to align the name of the district with its cultural and historical values of Monpas, strictly regulating teachers transfer and posting policy 2019-2020, maintaining the beauty of Tawang district through proper management of plastic menace etc.