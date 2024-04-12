NPP supporter sustains grievous injury in poll violence in Basar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: One person, identified as Gedak Bam, sustained grievous injury in poll-related violence that occurred between BJP workers and NPP workers in Leparada headquarters Basar on Thursday.

Sources in Basar informed that the incident occurred on midnight Wednesday. Unverified reports claimed that Bam was assaulted by BJP workers. He has been evacuated to Dibrugarh (Assam) as his condition is stated to be critical.

An FIR has been filed against three persons for assaulting Bam. It is learnt that Bam had filed an FIR at the Basar police station on 7 April, stating that his life was under threat.

NPP workers on Thursday staged a dharna in Basar, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers. It is reported that the situation in Basar is tense following the incident.

The district administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in the headquarters.