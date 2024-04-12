State saw development in last 5 yrs: CM

Correspondent

NARI-SEREN, 11 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed all-round development in the last five years, especially in road and air connectivity and the telecommunication sectors.

“We have achieved remarkable progress in surface, aerial and telecommunications by using central funds during the last five years,” Khandu said, addressing an election rally here in Lower Siang district.

He said that the Congress party, which ruled the country for six decades, “miserably failed to improve the surface communication of the Northeastern states.”

Criticising former chief minister and chief of Arunachal Democratic Party Gegong Apang, who is contesting from the Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, Khandu said that “Apang could not fulfill the needs of the people of Nari-Koyu during his tenure and left many issues unsolved.”

While assuring the local people that he would fulfill their basic needs by granting sufficient funds for infrastructure development of the constituency, if voted to power again, Khandu appealed to the people to support the saffron party to maintain the development trend.

On the interstate boundary issue, he said that his government is working to solve the longstanding boundary dispute with Assam.

“The state government has involved community leaders of the state, who are residing along the interstate boundary, and they are holding negotiations with their Assam counterparts for an amicable solution,” he said.

Khandu reiterated that the BJP-led central government has improved the economic status of the country, while it is promoting interstate relationships by formulating effective policies.

He said that the central government is giving attention to the development of agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors in the Northeastern states and helping the farmers to “harness the potentials to boost their household economy.”

Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also addressed the rally, and said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the welfare of the poor destitute of the country by taking up various welfare schemes.”

Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia and state BJP Core Committee member Kenyir Ringu also addressed the rally and highlighted the various welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government.