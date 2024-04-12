Two new faces on the poll ramp of 5-Kalaktang constituency

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 11 Apr: After sitting MLA Dorjee Wangdi Karma opted out of the race after filing nomination on an NPP ticket, there are two new faces – BJP candidate Tseten Chombay and Nationalist Congress Party’s Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey – in 5-Kalaktang constituency.

A long-time BJP youth leader, Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey, the NCP candidate, is the son of former minister RK Khrimey.

Born on 17 June, 1978, Khrimey graduated in economics (social science) from University of Sydney, Australia. He was also the vice president of the Arunachal Student Union Delhi from 1996-1997. He has been holding the post of the West Kameng district BJP vice president for three consecutive terms since 2013.

He was the state president of the Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch for Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP candidate and Tawang native Tseten Chombay, born on 15 April, 1983, is an economics graduate and holds a PG diploma in mass communication from Mumbai University, Maharashtra.

He received the Indian Army’s Commendation Card from the chief of Army staff. He was twice the general secretary of the All Arunachal Students’ Union, Mumbai (2002-03, and 2004-05), the district coordinator of the Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Tawang,from 2010-11, president of the Film Federation of Monyul from 2010-2021, festival director of Tawang Festival since 2012, executive member of the International Buddhist Confederation since 2015, general secretary of Yuva Arunachal from 2005-2009, president of Yuva Arunachal since 2009 onwards, CEO & MD, Northeast Today (monthly English news magazine), vice president of the state BJP Kisan Morcha from 2018-2020, Arunachal State Youth president, Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch since 2019, and national executive member of the BJP ST Morcha since 2017.