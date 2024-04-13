[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

ZIRO, 12 Apr: Twenty-six units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Apatani Baptist Association (ABA),as part of the 10th foundation day of its Grace Rehabilitation Centre, at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

“It is the Christian forums/associations like ABA which are the most regular and active contributors when it comes to blood donation in and around Ziro. As per blood donation data available with us, Christian associations are the topper in terms of blood donation camps organised. It’s really commendable,” said GTGH Blood Bank Officer Dr Hage Yubey.

He expressed gratitude to the ABA, particularly Rev Tallo Apa, for organising the camp. He also thanked the donors.