RGU conducts workshop on visual ethnography

RONO HILLS, 12 Apr: A photography workshop titled ‘Photography in visual ethnography’ was organised by the anthropology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

The workshop drew a mix of students, research scholars and photography enthusiasts from different disciplines, such as anthropology, sociology, mass communication, history, music & fine arts, tribal studies, forensic sciences, etc, under the guidance of Tirtha Dasgupta, who is the founder director of New Delhi-based School of Fototechnik.

Dasgupta’s works have been exhibited in international salons in over 35 countries and he has won more than 1,000 acceptances and awards. He has also received the prestigious Sahitya Kala Parishad Award in 1989 and 1992.

During the workshop, the participants exploreddiverse genres of photography, including landscape, portrait, and street photography. “Guided by the resource person, each session provided invaluable insights and practical tips, empowering the attendees to capture the essence of their surroundings with finesse and flair,” the university informed in a release.

The workshop featured two sessions. In the first session, the participants learned about the application of photography in social sciences and the basics of camera, lenses, exposure and lighting. The second session featured practical demonstrations for shooting small scientific samples and handling daylight and shooting outdoors.

Later, certificates were distributed to the participants.

Anthropology Department HoD (i/c) Dr Dibyajyoti Das, Social Sciences Dean Dr Radhe Amung, Prof Sarit K Chaudhuri, and anthropology department teaching assistant Millo Pubyang were among those who attended the workshop.