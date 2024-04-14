Ering sustains minor injuries in car collision

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering received minor injuries when his car collided with another vehicle in East Siang district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The MLA’s car collided with another vehicle near Sille village, Pasighat sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ayup Boko said.

The SDPO said that a vehicle suddenly came out from the BJP party office in Sille and hit the MLA’s vehicle and both the vehicles turned upside down.

The MLA and other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, the officer added. (PTI)