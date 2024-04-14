Guv greets people on Sangken, Bihu

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sangken festival of the Khamti community, and expressed hope that the festivity would “inspire all to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha.”

“On this pious occasion, I join my Khamti brethren in offering prayers for universal peace and harmony,” he said.

The governor also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Bohag Bihu of the Assamese community, and expressed hope that the festivity would herald a new era of harmonious relations and prosperity.

“May the festivity usher in peace and progress in the whole of the Northeastern region,” he said.

The governor further extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, and expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to contribute towards an equitable society.

“As the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the key architect of the founding principles of independent India,” the governor said.

“I appeal to all to strive with sheer determination shown by Dr Ambedkar and uphold the values and spirit of the Indian Constitution for development, progress and prosperity of the society, state and nation,” he added. (Raj Bhavan)