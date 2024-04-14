Vijaynagar valley to get full-fledged electricity supply soon

[ Pisi Zauing ]

VIJAYNAGAR, 13 Apr: Vijaynagar, the easternmost administrative circle of Changlang district, bordering Myanmar, will be provided with full-fledged electricity supply by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year.

Presently, the 2×25 KW micro-hydropower plant at Preet Nagar, implemented under the golden jubilee border villages illumination programme, is providing uninterrupted power supply to the households in Twohut, Chizudi, Topihill, Buddha Mandir and Mazgaon – all Gorkha villages.

The remaining Gorkha villages yet to be provided with electricity supply include Ramnagar, Daragaon, Phaparbari, and Gehrigaon.

Aimed at facilitating all Yobin-inhabited villages under Gandhigram, along with the remaining four Gorkha villages, the hydropower department has taken up another hydropower plant with a capacity of 2×250 KW at Shirit Nagar, the construction work for which has started and the pace is fast accelerating, with machineries and sufficient human resource active at the site.

The civil components of the project, viz, weir intake, feeder channel, desilting tank, power channel, forebay tank, including construction of a powerhouse building, is complete. The laying of penstock pipe is in progress, and the electro-mechanical equipment have been dispatched.

Talking to this correspondent, Hydropower Assistant Engineer and project in-charge RK Razak informed that the 2×250 KW project will be completed by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year, and power supply will be given immediately thereafter.

He attributed the success of the project to the completion of MV Road, which has paved the way for easy transportation of the needed machineries, equipment and human resource to the site of work within the stipulated time.