Reports emerging of voters taking photos to prove loyalty

Postal voting

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Reports of voters taking photographs of their votes cast during postal voting are surfacing across the state. The postal voting process, which had started on 12 April, ended on Tuesday.

“Mobile phones being taken into the polling booth and voters ‘reporting’ to their leaders or vote purchasers – isn’t it a violation of the basic tenet of secret ballot?” questioned an angry observer, requesting anonymity.

He claimed that it happened during postal voting days across the state, and alleged that leaders or vote purchasers had allegedly directed their workers to ensure that photos were clicked inside the polling booths.

“If it happens during the main voting day, it would be a sheer mockery of electoral democracy,” he added.

Sources confirmed that such instances were reported from postal ballot centres in many districts, exposing gross negligence on the part of the respective district election officers.

It is alleged also that there were poor management in terms of facilities for postal voters, as many voters had to stand in long queues for hours without proper drinking water and shade facilities.

Reacting to the report, an Election Commission official said that use of mobile phones inside polling stations is strictly prohibited as it is violation of vote of secrecy.

“Their postal ballots can be identified, and the returning officers can cancel their postal ballots for violating secrecy of voting,” he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had notified banning use of mobile phones by voters inside polling stations in 2014, as it is violation of Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

The ECI presiding officer guidelines also state that no photography/videography shall be allowed by mediapersons or by any other unauthorised persons inside the polling station, in order to maintain general order and secrecy of vote.

“There is no objection to any photographer taking photographs of a crowd of electors lining up outside the polling stations, subject to the maintenance of peace and order,” the guidelines state.