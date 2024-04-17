Straight contest in Pasighat West, Nari-Koyu assembly seats

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: The elections in Pasighat-West assembly constituency in East Siang district and Nari-Koyu in Lower Siang district are drawing the attention of the people of the Siang belt.

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Ninong Ering, who recently joined the BJP, is contesting from the Pasighat West seat, while former Arunachal chief minister and Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) chief Gegong Apang is contesting the poll from the Nari-Koyu seat.

In Pasighat West seat, Ering is facing a tough contest from Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Tapyam Pada, an APCS officer and a new face in the state’s politics.

Two other candidates contesting the seat – Kalen Taying of ADP and Taka Muang (Independent) – are not actively moving in the poll battle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein separately addressed poll rallies at Ruksin and asked the citizens to elect their candidate (Ering) to accelerate all-round development of the area.

The BJP candidate of the seat has released a set of assurances in the form of resolutions to fulfill the demands of the local people, while the NCP candidate has promised to complete the half-done developmental works of the former leaders if elected as an MLA.

In Nari-Koyu, the ruling BJP has fielded retired food & civil supplies officer Tojir Kadu. Kadu had contested the seat in 2019 election on a Congress ticket but lost the election to the BJP’s Kento Rina. He is now facing a stiff contest with ADP chief Gegong Apang.

It may be mentioned here that Kadu’s entry into the ruling party on the eve of the election has caused anger among many dedicated BJP workers of Nari-Koyu area, who finally quit the party and are supporting the ADP candidate.

Both candidates of the constituency are trying their level best with the ritualistic promises to woo the voters to their sides.

The BJP is using the central government’s developmental initiative as their poll plank, while the ADP is assuring protection of interest of the indigenous tribes of the state, besides settlement of disputes over district headquarters of Lower Siang and link-surface connectivity in Nari-Koyu area.

Nari-Koyu constituency has a total 8,220 voters,comprising 3,984 males and 4,236 females, to decide the fate of the two contesting candidates.