Stakes are high in Basar

[ Tongam Rina ]

BASAR, 16 Apr: If one constituency has captured the attention of the people of the state, it has to be the 29-Basar constituency, where sitting MLA Gokar Basar is pitted against the BJP’s Nyabi Jini Dirchi. It has seized the imagination of the people because of the public display of politics involving deceit, loyalty, and a substantial amount of money.

It’s a constituency where the question of who the real BJP candidate is has played out the most. There are passionate supporters on both sides, promises have been made, emotions are high, and there’s a lot of action – violence, tears, promises – much like in a hit South Indian movie, and there is good music too. There is the good boy without money but with a promise of change, and the rich woman with money who seems to know what it takes to win an election.

Just a few days before the declaration of the BJP ticket, Gokar Basar switched from the NPP to the BJP. What followed was a rare display of politics in the state. Gokar Basar, known as the blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, did not get the ticket. Instead, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, perceived to be from the deputy chief minister’s camp, was given the ticket. Nyabi’s supporters saw this as the culmination of her years of hard work as a BJP leader, while Gokar’s supporters saw it as the ultimate betrayal by the BJP. Why was he asked to join the BJP at the last moment?

All is fair in war and politics, but this galvani-sed a wave of support for Gokar Basar, who has been advocating clean politics and has a large number of young voters as his supporters, not only in his constituency but across the state. One cannot forget the viral video where Basar is seen comforting a crying old woman, and himself being caught crying on camera, displaying vulnerability and making him appear closer to the people. One of his supporters explained to me that it was not just the disappointment of being denied the ticket, but also because he felt the pain of betrayal.

If elected, Nyabi Jini Dirchi will be the first woman from her community to become an MLA. In Basar, social media has emerged as the winner as it has been extensively used. The district is well-connected and one of the largest in the state with over 18,000 voters, so Facebook posts and voice messages are circulated far and wide, sometimes faster than the internet itself. Remember that video where women are seen bringing firewood, vegetables, rice for Gokar Basar?

Like many constituencies across the state, Basar has divided people like never before. Families are divided, and it’s a risky proposition to even enquire about who is winning. It does not make sense, and it could lead to a bad confrontation. Even the chief minister was caught on camera threatening that he wouldn’t come to Basar if his candidate isn’t sent to the legislative assembly. The stakes are very high.

Whichever way Basar swings, it has the makings of a modern-day Shakespearean tragedy of Arunachaliscale.