Governor appeals electorate to cast their votes

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik appealed to the electorate of the state on Thursday to participate in the biggest ‘festival of democracy’ and exercise their adult franchise to elect representatives for the 11th State Legislative Assembly and 18th Lok Sabha.

“The election process is a festival for all, and celebrating the festival is the moral, social, and practical duty of every citizen. Therefore, it is necessary that we all go to our polling booth on the day of voting and exercise our precious franchise,” the Governor said.

He highlighted that India is the largest democracy in the world, a fact of which all Indians are proud.

“The democratic foundation of our nation is based

on elections, and all Indian citizens have the constitutional right to choose our leaders through voting,” Parnaik emphasized.

The Governor also appealed to all the officials involved in this democratic process to work with dedication, impartiality, transparency, accountability and devotion to duty. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)