Re-poll in four stations, nearly 70% voter turnout in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: Four polling stations, one in Kurung Kumey and three in Upper Siang will go for re-poll after reports of violence.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain informed that re-polling will take place at Langte Loth in the Nyapin assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district and Bogia-Siyum, Dingser and Lengi under the Nacho assembly constituency in Upper Subansiri district. In all these four polling stations attempts were made to destroy EVMs.

“We have identified the persons who tried to either damage or snatch the EVMs. Action has been initiated against the persons,” he said.

Also, the polling percentage for the assembly poll has been recorded as 67% and 65% for the parliamentary election till 5 pm on Friday.

“Voting is still going on in several districts. Due to heavy rain in the morning and EVM malfunctioning in several areas, the voting got delayed,” said CEO Sain.

Also, the seizure of items and cash has crossed Rs.18 crore in the state. Further, the commission has recorded 44 poll-related violence in the state till now.

“Supporters of two candidates clashed near a polling station in the Bameng constituency in East Kameng district,” Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said, adding “the situation was brought under control and polling is continuing.”

The ruling BJP has already won ten seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which were held simultaneously, the state witnessed a record 83.33 per cent voting.

Counting of votes for assembly elections will be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled on June 4.

DIPRO reports that Polling for all the 69 polling stations of Nari-Koyu and Likabali assembly constituencies of Lower Siang district concluded peacefully this evening with a high voters turn up.

There is no report of any untoward incidence nor have any adverse reports been received from any polling station.

The biggest festival of the democracy was quite visible with electors in large numbers seen in all the polling stations.

This year the idea of having distinctive polling stations like the pink polling stations, model polling stations, etc. has added more colour and flair to the electoral process.

Some of the polling teams have reported back safely with the polled EVMs at the time of filing this report, while retrieving process is expected to be completed by tomorrow.

Elaborate arrangement, in terms of reception of EVM, its storage and security cover, has been made in Likabali.