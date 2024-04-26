JOLLANG, 25 Apr: As many as 265 patients from Jollang, BPL Colony, and Chimpu benefitted from a free multispecialty health camp organised by the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Thursday.

The camp was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association’s (APCA) medical wing, as part of the DBC NSS Cell’s annual special camp, in the presence of former chief minister Nabam Tuki.

Tuki exhorted the students to “take care of your body,so that you can take care of your minds.” He commended the DBC and the APCA’s medical wing for organising the camp.

DBC Principal Fr Jose George applauded the NSS Cell for organising the event, and encouraged the teachers, staff, students and the residents of Jollang to benefit from the camp.

APCA president Taw Tebin highlighted the social service activities carried out by the association through its medical wing, and shared its plan to organise similar medical camps in other parts of the state.

TRIHMS orthopaedic surgeon and Assistant Professor Dr Tabu Muri spoke on the necessity to organise such camps, “even though there are hospitals nearby, as through these camps healthcare reaches the doorsteps of the public.”

While doctors from TRIHMS and other hospitals provided orthopaedic, paediatric, obstetrics,gynaecology, dental prosthodontics, dental orthodontics, and ophthalmology services, the APCAmedical wing distributed free spectacles, toothbrushes and toothpaste to the needy patients, the college informed in a release.