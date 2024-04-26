KVKs’ annual action plan finalised

PASIGHAT, 25 Apr: The annual action plan (AAP) for 2024-2025 for the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) of Arunachal Pradesh was finalised during a workshop organised by the Guwahati-based Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, in collaboration with the East Siang KVK here and the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here on Thursday.

During the workshop, the AAPs of all the 17 KVKs of Arunachal were discussed to ensure that “every single programme truly benefits the farmers, and to ascertain the technologies being tried and tested for transferring to farmers are validated and best suited for the respective district,” the KVK informed in a release.

Along with the workshop, the golden jubilee of the KVKs was celebrated.

The jubilee torch rally, which began from the KVK here, will travel across various KVKs of Arunachal,before it is finally taken to New Delhi for the final celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, ATARI, Zone VI Director Dr Kardivel Govindasamy asked all the KVKs to “set up proper demonstration units in your respective areas before conducting trials in farmers’ fields.”

He advised the scientists to assist farmers “by applying appropriate recent technologies such as precision farming, artificial intelligence, and drone technology.”

Guwahati-based Daffodil College of Horticulture Dean Dr HC Bhattacharyya in his address highlighted “how KVKs should converge with the state departments,” and emphasised on proper data documentation, and sharing of success stories of farmers.

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika and CoA Dean Dr AK Tripathi in their speeches spoke about how the KVKs have advanced over the years and how their contributions have positively impacted the farming community.

Among others, State Horticulture Director Nawang Lobsang, Agriculture Joint Director Dani Yubbe, Agriculture Deputy Director (Plant Protection) Tanna Tette, and Agriculture Deputy Director (Marketing) Mark Boje were present.