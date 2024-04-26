Retd officer bid adieu

LIKABALI, 25 Apr: The staff of the Lower Siang DC office, led by DC Rujjum Rakshap, bade farewell to industries deputy director Tuli Basar on Thursday, who was posted in Lower Siang and retired after attaining superannuation on 31 March, 2024.

He had joined government service in 1987 in the industries department and served the state in various capacities.

Rakshap praised the retired officer for “having a clean service career and a good health status.”

The staffers wished the retiree a happy, contented and healthy retired life, and urged him to continue the spirit of service for the people as he used to do with his job.

Basar advised the officers and officials to “maintain a team spirit to overcome challenges of life and render invaluable services to the people and the state.”(DIPRO)