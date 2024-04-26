Seminar on business organisation

PASIGHAT, 25 Apr: The commerce department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on Thursday organised a seminar on ‘Issues and challenges of business organisation in contemporary period’.

Addressing the participants, APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba urged the teaching faculties to create an environment conducive to research work in the university, and advised the students to “be interested in businesses, rather than solely focusing on government jobs.”

Registrar Narmi Darang highlighted “the importance of departmental seminars where students can mould themselves towards good researchers and teaching professionals.”

Economics Department Assistant Professor Dr Tagam Dabi highlighted “the challenges in a global context like Covid-19, war, accelerating digital transformation, data privacy, cyber security and sustainability.”

He dwelt also on the challenges in India, such as compact regulation in obtaining licenses and permits, bureaucratic red tape, filing and paying tax, cross-borders trading, power supply inconsistency, lack of transparency in the legal system, and favourable government policies.

Seminar coordinator Dr Yab Rajiv Camder expressed hope that “this seminar has encouraged and enhancedstudents’ research ability and improved their knowledge and understanding regarding issues and challenges of business organisation in the contemporary period.”

Tribal Studies HoD (i/c) Dr Tarh Ramya, Social Work HoD (i/c) Menuka Kadu, Associate Professor Dr Eli Doye, and other faculties’ members and students also attended the seminar.