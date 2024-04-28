Bwsi-Ayu and Gangu-Ellu competitions mark Dree festival celebration

PAPU NALLAH, 27 Apr: Bwsi-Ayu and Gangu-Ellu competitions organised online by the Daminda Committee of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee-2024 at the Dree ground here on Saturday marked the beginning of the golden jubilee celebration of the Dree festival in Itanagar.

Millo Halley Yanye emerged the winner in the Bwsi competition, while Dani Riku Bunyi and Tilling Tadii Puhi were the first and second runner-up, respectively.

In the Ayu competition, Koj Laling bagged the first position. Hage Tado and Habung Tade secured the second and third position, respectively.

In the Gangu (musical instrument) competition, Racho Yakang Yassing stood first. Tanyang Kani Yapi and Tilling Dulley Yatung came second and third, respectively, the festival organising committee informed in a release.

The result of the Ellu competition had not been announced at the time of filing this report.

A total of 51 participants of different age groups enthusiastically participated in the competitions.

The event was attended by, among others, Tage Talin and Kago Tabyo, the chairman and general secretary of the Dree Ground Management Committee, along with GJ CCDFC-2024 chairman Dani Sulu.

“Bwsi is a romantic lyrical folksong dedicated towards each other’s lovers. It is an expression of love towards each other by both genders.”

“Ayu is a unique recitation of descendants and ancestors of the Apatani community by the Apatani menfolk. Gangu Elu is an instrumental music played by the Apatani ladies. The musical instruments used are made by a simple rice straw/hay and a lean bamboo stick,” the release said.