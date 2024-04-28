Manipur: 2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack

IMPHAL, 27 Apr: Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

“The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started at around 12:30 am and continued till about 2:15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of the CRPF’s 128 battalion,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a native of Assam’s Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini of Bankura district in West Bengal, police said. The injured are Inspector Jadav Das and Constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

“The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger,” the officer said.

The CRPF personnel had been deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search is underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Meanwhile, security adviser to Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh has issued a stern warning to the group responsible for the attack on a security forces camp.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Whoever has committed this act will face severe consequences. We are mobilising all necessary resources and agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.”

“Starting today, we have instructed all security forces, including Assam Rifles and the Army, to intensify operations.

We are formulating strategies for day-to-day operations. We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,”he said. (PTI)