World Vety Day celebrated

YINGKIONG, 27 Apr: The Upper Siang district animal husbandry & veterinary department celebrated the World Veterinary Day here on Saturday with the theme ‘Veterinarians are essential health workers’, emphasising their crucial role in animal healthcare.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Emo Lego, along with his team of doctors and staffers, created awareness on animal health among pet lovers and about availability of lifesaving services at all veterinarycentres in the district.

A free anti-rabies vaccination drive for dogs and cats was organised at the district veterinary hospital here to mark the day. (DIPRO)