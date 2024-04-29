TAWANG, 28 Apr: More than 150 veterans, veer naris, and next of kin of veterans from all over Tawang district participated in an ‘Ex-servicemen rally’ organised by the Indian Army at the military station here on Sunday.

The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tawang War Memorial, where the veterans paid homage to the martyrs of the 1962 war.

The host formation and station headquarters here provisioned staff from the record offices of various regiments to resolve

the veterans’ pension-related issues. Other facilities at the venues included suvidha kendras established by banks holding pension accounts, an Aadhaar biometric updation centre, a veterans suvidha kendra, medical aid, an ECHS polyclinic, agriculture assistance, an NCC guidance centre, and an Army awareness & motivation centre.

The event culminated with felicitation of the guests by the station commander and CO Balban Kamlo (on behalf of the deputy commissioner). (DIPRO)