MSJA under PMMSY organised

SHERGAON, 29 Apr: The West Kameng district fisheries department organised a ‘Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan (MSJA)’, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), in Shergaon village on Friday, with sponsorship from the National Fisheries Development Board.

Besides fish farmers of the district, the programme, which was inaugurated by DC Akriti Sagar, was attended by Shergaon CO Anjali Siga, members of KVK Dirang, GBs, the Shergaon Village Council chairman, and other villagers.

The attendees also visited the fisheries stall where value-added products of fish were displayed, and other fisheries activities related to fish farming were showcased.

DFDO MC Adak said that the programme was aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing activities under the PMMSY “and disseminating information about the benefits of the scheme at the grassroots level.”

The DC offered words of encouragement to the fish farmers, “especially those engaged in trout farming and promotion of tourism in the village.” She encouraged the villagers to conserve indigenous fish fauna, especially during the breeding season.

KVK fisheries expert Satyendra Kumar provided information on integrating fishes with other livestock animals to boost the economy of fish farmers.

NGO Garung Thuk deputy chairman DK Thungon requested the administration to “help the department in developing the infrastructure of the government trout farm in Shergaon, as it attracts tourists from all over India throughout the year.”

DK Khrimey, the most successful fish farmer of Jigaon village, spoke on his journey of success in trout farming, and screened a video for the benefit of the other fish farmers.

Bomdila Fishery Officer PK Thungon, Shergaon ZPM Tsering Wangmu Lama, and GB DK Lama also spoke. (DIPRO)