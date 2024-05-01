Autism awareness prog held

PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: Many parents and children with special needs participated in an ‘Autism awareness-cum-parental training and interactive programme’ held at the Spring Centre for child development in Diking village here in East Siang district on Monday.

Dr Oimang Megu is the founder and chairperson of Spring Centre, which is dedicated to children with special needs. It provides occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioural therapy, and special education. At present, children from East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts are benefitting from the centre.

During Monday’s programme, occupational therapist Joji Verghese highlighted autism, its symptoms, assessment, and the therapies required to treat it.

He also answered queries raised by the parents and cleared their doubts. (DIPRO)