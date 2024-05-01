Interactive outreach prog organised

TAWANG, 30 Apr: The Guwahati (Assam)-based Northeast region (NER) income tax principal chief commissioner’s office, in coordination with the Tawang district administration, organised an interactive outreach programme as part of ‘NER Converse’ at the DC office here on Monday.

More than 150 stakeholders attended the programme, which was inaugurated by NER Income Tax Chief Commissioner Chaitali Panmei.

Resource persons from the department spoke on various topics, such as income tax e-filing portal, TDS compliance, e-verification scheme, grievance redressing month, income tax exemption provisions for scheduled tribes, etc.

Panmei presented an overall view of the country’s income tax collection system and the contribution of the NE states in it. She lauded Arunachal Pradesh “for its rich resources, beautiful cultures, and law-abiding, peace-loving and progressive people.”

Income Tax Principal Commissioner N Longvah and Tawang ADC Sang Khandu also spoke. (DIPRO)