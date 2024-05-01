Regional counselling centre set up in Hong

HONG, 30 Apr: New Delhi-based NGO Helping Hands has set up its North Eastern Counselling Centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong village in Lower Subansiri district, in collaboration with internationally recognised organisa-tion Counsel India, and Medhavi Skill University.

“This unique counselling centre will be manned by a counsellor, well-trained in Britain, and the counsellor will be based in headquarters Ziro,” said Helping Hands president Robin Hibu in a release.

“In the last few years, there is a massive increase of mentally disturbed youths, leading to disastrous steps like suicide, alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, physically harming self in the Northeastern states,” the release said, and added that “Helping Hands has been experiencing a number of NE distressed

people reaching out for help/counselling in their forlorn hours of depression.”

Hibu said that in 2023, as many as 4,916 persons committed suicide in the NE states, “out of which 85percent were below 30 years of age.”

The counseling centre will provide various services,such as individual counseling, stress management workshops, trauma recovery therapy, anger management sessions, self-esteem programmes, etc,” Hibu informed.

The centre’s helpline number is 8826004208.